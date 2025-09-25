Drivers honoured at awards night

THE Irish Rallycross Championship conducted its official awards night over the last weekend where drivers were officially rewarded for their performances in the 2025 championships.

This comes just ahead of the resumption of the 2026 season which is set to kick off next weekend at Mondello Park.

Terenure native Derek Tohill won his ninth national championship this year being named as overall Rallycross champion as well as winning the Superclass division.

Tohill faced stiff competition this year from the likes of William Carey and Willie Coyne but did enough over the competition to secure himself the title breaking the previous record of eight titles previously held by Dermot Carnegie.

The dominance of Tohill cannot be understated especially since his nine titles have all come in consecutive years, barring of course 2020 when the tournament was called off due to Covid.

Tallaght native Willie Coyne would win the national modified car championship and would finish second in the overall championships.

He would be joined on the podium by his brother Michael for the modified championship with the two securing the placements on the season closing weekend following a poor performance from Stanley Bovill in the second race of the weekend.

Michael Coyne would finish just outside of the podium placements for the overall national championship coming in at fourth place.

The 2026 championship will take place with eight rounds over four weekends with the first being next weekend at Mondello Park County Kildare.

All competition classes will be in action over the course of the weekend with adult tickets at €18.50 and U16s going free to the event.