Authorities investigate dead birds found in Quarryvale

AN UNUSUAL case of dead birds found in a park is being investigated by authorities.

Two weeks ago, TD Mark Ward (SF) was informed by members of the public that birds were being discovered dead in Quarryvale Park, Dublin 22.

“The following week it happened again so I took a spin over to the park and found some birds scattered around the paths and on the grass,” said Deputy Ward.

The Dublin Mid West TD reported the matter to South Dublin County Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, receiving word from an inspector who was going over to investigate it on Friday.

While acknowledging he is no “expert” in avian matters, Ward agrees it is an “unusual” situation nonetheless and a social media post he put up on Facebook led to nearly 300 comments.

“I’ve been a TD since 2016 and have never come across something like this. It is not what you’d expect. There is definitely the remains of birds’ feathers which looks like it was destroyed in some of the remains, while other birds are lying on the footpath relatively intact,” said Deputy Ward.

“A couple of residents in the area have also reported finding dead birds in their back garden. I have been to parks in Hermitage, Lucan and Ballyowen but have not seen the same thing.”

The Echo contacted the National Parks & Wildlife Service and South Dublin County Council for comment.

On July 3, the National Parks & Wildlife Service released a public notice warning people not to touch sick or dead wild birds, and to keep their pets away from them.

A spokesperson for National Parks & Wildlife Service said: “NPWS is aware of the incident, and it is currently under investigation. We are unable to comment further at this time.”