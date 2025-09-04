Showcasing singers and local talent at session

“IT’S TO raise awareness of local talent around our local area and also further afield,” explains Terenure resident Keith McLoughlin.

Keith is a singer-songwriter, music promoter, and radio presenter who presents on Dublin South FM on Sunday nights, hosting many musical guests and playing local music, along with hosting ‘The Brady’s Sessions’ and ‘The Songwriter Club’.

‘The Brady’s Sessions’ is a singer-songwriter night showcasing solo acts and groups two Mondays a month in Brady’s Bar in Terenure.

Acts are given 30 minutes each to perform their original music acoustically and unplugged, with four acts usually expected for each gig.

Keith says that acts will rehearse on their own and that he will perform “a song or two” at the next gig. He wrote two songs with Sabina Vostner of Slovenia, and she is currently on tour in Ireland.

They participated in the Tipperary Song of Peace Final on August 20 for their new song ‘Give Me A Sign’.

“I’m lucky that I work in Brady’s too, that Ray and the staff let me organise these nights,” beams Keith.

‘The Brady’s Sessions’ take place in Brady’s Bar in Terenure, Dublin 6w on September 15, with some acts booked in for October 16 and 20.

Playing on the first night are Sabina Vostner, Novatone, Brian Horan, and Vin Allen. The host, Keith, may perform a song too. Concert-goers are encouraged to give donations on the night to help the acts.

Follow ‘The Brady’s Sessions’ on Facebook for information on the nights, and if any acts want to apply to play, they are encouraged to get in touch with Keith.