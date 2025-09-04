Potenial to develop over 170 homes at Cypress Grove House

Over 170 homes might be built at Cypress Grove House, a Templeogue country estate listed as a South Dublin protected structure.

Earlier this month, town planning firm Stephen Little & Associates applied to South Dublin County Council proposing to develop a ‘Large-scale Residential Development’ at the site.

The proposal includes construction of 172 residential units, both houses and apartments, ranging from 1-bed to 4-bed and from 3 to 5 storeys high.

The refurbishment of Cypress Grove House would also be part of the development.

Built during the first half of the 18th century in Georgian style, Cypress Grove House was home to many different wealthy and respected families.

The name of the house ‘Cypress Grove’ was inspired by the many cypress trees which grew in the surrounding area.

One of the earliest residents of the house was Sir William Cooper, a member of Dublin’s upper-class community, who was both a Master in Chancery and Member of Parliament.

The residence was also occupied for some time by the White Fathers Missionaries of Africa.

The lands comprise an irregular shaped site measuring approximately 2.67 Ha (6.6 Ac) which is entirely zoned as “to protect and/ or improve residential amenity” within the South Dublin County Council Development Plan.

Last year, agent Savills took care of the sale after carrying out three residential feasibilities which showed potential for 178 apartments, or 70 apartments and 25 houses, or 112 units comprising a mix of apartments, duplexes and triplex homes.

Savills said the sale would be a “unique opportunity to acquire a superb development site within one of the most desired residential locations in Dublin.”