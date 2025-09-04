Search
Paul Murphy to join aid flotilla to Gaza
Paul Murphy in Tunisia on Monday heading to join the flotilla

Paul Murphy to join aid flotilla to Gaza

Echo StaffSeptember 4, 2025 11:42 am

Tallaght TD Paul Murphy will join the latest flotilla seeking to break the aid blockade on Gaza this week.

The People Before Profit TD will join the flotilla of dozens of boats, which set sail from Barcelona on Sunday, August 31, when it docks in Tunisia today, Thursday, September 4.

Read More


Pink-powered fundraising will see large-scale festive events

Tallaght

A Tallaght woman will be a Patient Supporter for this year’s Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run.Back for another year of pink-powered...

Gerry’s great catch securing Leinster National Angling title

Tallaght

Maelruain Park resident Gerry Heaslip secured victory at the Leinster National Angling Championships  on Saturday.The tournament was held on Lough Lene just...

Raising awareness of drugs, alcohol and good recovery

Tallaght

The Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force will launch International Recovery Month on Monday, September 1, to “celebrate recovery” and “supporting hope.”Across...

EB sufferer never wants anyone to experience her loneliness

Tallaght

A 21-year-old woman with a rare skin condition has said she never wants to see another child battle the loneliness and isolation...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST