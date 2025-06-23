Search
Babies are the perfect model of emotion

Echo StaffJune 23, 2025 11:30 am

A programme that brings babies into primary schools to teach children empathy will celebrate one more year of success on Tuesday.

Now at its 14th year, Barnardos’ ‘Roots of Empathy’ involved 21 schools in South and West Dublin this past school year from Tallaght to Clondalkin and Ballyfermot.

