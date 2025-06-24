Search
New chairperson appointed at Foróige
Dr Wayne Travers Photo by Mark Maxwell

Echo StaffJune 24, 2025 9:00 am

Foróige has annouced the election of Dr Wayne Travers as its new Chairperson. Dr. Travers brings to the role a wealth of experience, both personal and professional, and a lifelong connection to Foróige.

His journey with the organisation began as a teenager in a local Foróige Club in Tallaght. He later participated in the Leadership for Life programme, where he built skills in facilitation, teamwork and volunteering – foundations that would shape his path in life.

Over the past 17 years, Wayne has remained a committed member of the Foróige community.

From facilitating at national events to supporting local programmes and regularly volunteering at the Big Picture Youth Café in Tallaght, his dedication has been unwavering.

His leadership on the Board has already been evident through his roles as Treasurer and Chair of the HR and Remuneration Committee.

Wayne holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry and studied Pharmaceutical Science at TU Dublin.

He credits his Foróige experiences with helping to build the confidence and resilience that propelled him through his academic and professional journey.

Reflecting on his newly appointed position in the organisation Travers commented “I am deeply honoured to serve as the National Chairperson of Foróige, an organisation that has profoundly transformed my life and the lives of thousands of young people across Ireland.

‘I look forward to working with our young people, volunteers and staff to further build the organisation and continue to champion young people across Ireland.”

