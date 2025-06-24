Search
UPDATE: Gardai seek help in finding missing Amy (25)
Amy Hutchinson is missing from her home in Clondalkin since Monday morning

UPDATE: Gardai seek help in finding missing Amy (25)

Echo StaffJune 24, 2025 9:40 am

UPDATE: Amy Hutchinson (25) has been located safe and well.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing Amy Hutchinson (25) who has been reported missing from her home in Clondalkin since Monday morning.

Amy was last seen in the Clondalkin area at approximately 10.30am.

She has access to a 12-KE-registered orange Ford Focus.

She is described as approximately 5 feet 2 inches in height, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink top and green leggings.

Anyone with information on Amy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

