Ballyboden keeper set to make his Mark with Green Bay

Ballyboden St Enda’s Mark McNamee in action for his club has signed for Green Bay Packers. Photo by John Kirwan

Former Ballyboden St Enda’s goalkeeper Mark McNamee has signed for NFL franchise, Green Bay Packers with the move being confirmed last week.

The 25-year-old was a part of the international player pathway this year which saw him signed initially with Canadian side BC Lions but was released last month after making two pre-season appearances.

The Green Bay Packers have decided to take a punt on McNamee and he will be their back up kicker after the departure of Australian Alex Hayes.

The International Player Pathway is a program run by the NFL aimed at increasing and promoting participation from countries outside of the United States and Canada.

Charlie Smyth was the first Irishman to be a part of the program when he signed for the New Orleans Saints last year.

Since then others have transitioned making the switch from GAA to NFL such as Jude McAtamney who currently is a placekicker for the New York Giants.

McNamee impressed at the NFL Combine earlier this year held in Indianapolis.

Alongside countryman Ross Bolger from Laois, McNamee would manage 13 field goals from 14 attempts doing enough to impress scouts and secure him a spot with the BC Lions before making the switch to the Packers.