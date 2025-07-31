Ballyboden St Enda’s Stephen O’Connor follows the flight of the sliothar during the Senior Championship against Lucan Sarsfields in Parnell Park. Photos by John Kirwan

Lucan Sarsfields defeated Ballyboden St Enda’s last Saturday in the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship.

The game was held in Parnell Park and proved to be a very close encounter with the final scoreline reading 2-19 to 0-21 in favour of Sarsfields.

The two teams are a part of group 1 with Sarsfields now sitting in second place, level on points with leaders Na Fianna.

Sarsfields were given a tougher test against Ballyboden then they had been against their previous week’s opposition Craobh Chiarain whom they had beaten by 11 points.

Speaking after the match, Lucan Manager and former All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny, Charlie Carter commented on the result.

“Yeah certainly [more adversity in the game], you never get an easy game against Boden.

‘I suppose it’s the first championship match I’ve played against Boden since I took over three years ago.

‘Anytime that we have met in the league it’s always hugely competitive.

‘There has been a couple of games between us the last couple of years in the league so we were expecting a fair challenge on Saturday night. We certainly got a fair challenge that’s for sure.”

Carter was reluctant to give praise to individuals.

“It was a huge team effort, who stood out, I suppose Colm Walsh was probably our standout player on the day.

‘He’s going really well at the moment. He was our stand out player on the day but look it was very much a team effort.”

Carter was pleased but content with the displays so far in the championship.

“Up to date I am yeah. [happy] but there’s always room for improvement.

‘At the start of the year you’re doing all the training for that first match and I suppose you’re going to learn a bit in every game you play.

‘That’s no different if you’re Kilkenny or Dublin. We knew that the Boden match was going to be a big match for us because of the calibre of the opposition so we’re delighted to come through that one.”

Carter was disappointed with the schedule that GAA had elected to follow regarding the club championship now that his side are to go on a three week break before their next game. “There’s a couple of things I find strange.

‘I do find it strange and kind of insulting to the intercounty hurlers that the first round of championship is known since January that it’s going to be the day before the All-Ireland final.

‘I don’t know why they had to play the two rounds and then have the three week break.”

Sarsfields next match will come August 16 with a fixture against St Jude’s at O’Toole Park. Carter spoke of the preparation with such a long gap in between games and overall goals for the tournament.

“This week won’t be the hardest week to be honest with you but then we’ll pick it up again after that.

‘We’re hoping to be in the mix at the back end of the year. That’s what it’s all about. We were semi finalists in the last two years and didn’t turn up last year unfortunately.

“We have to get ourselves back into those positions again now like everyone else. It’s certainly not an easy championship to win.”

“It’s common knowledge that Kilmacud and Na Fianna are very strong.

‘Brigid’ss are after having a very good season, beat us in the league at home.

‘They are strong too. Look it’s just not an easy championship to win, it’s no different to Kilkenny. Look, the All Ireland champions are from Dublin [Na Fianna] so that tells you a lot about the calibre of the championship we’re trying to win.”