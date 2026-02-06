Search
Ballyboden St Enda’s senior footballers proud to win Team of the Year Award
Ballyboden St Enda’s senior football team receive the Active South Dublin Team of the Year Award from Mayor Pamela Kearns, Emma Kennedy, MD, The Echo, Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin and Colm Ward, CEO of South Dublin County Council

Michael HowleyFebruary 6, 2026 10:59 am

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s senior footballers have been named Team of the Year at the Active South Dublin awards following their performance in both the county and provincial championships this year.

The side won Division One of the league before embarking on a championship run that saw them defeat Na Fianna in the county final and Athy in Croke Park to claim a provincial crown.

They would then reach the semi final of the all Ireland where they were eliminated by eventual all Ireland champions Dingle.

Manager Eamon O’Reilly performed admirably for his first season in charge. He spoke on the achievement

“We’re very proud of the team and what they achieved in 2025. When you get to the big games you want to get over the line, it’s fine margins as everyone knows. We had that against Cuala and unfortunately against Dingle we probably felt we left it behind us a little. This is sport though, this is why we love it.”

O’Reilly also spoke on the importance of the sports awards and how it inspires young people in the area.

“If I tell my daughter tonight that I was in the room with Ellen Walshe she’d be very jealous.

‘They look up to these people that we have in the room tonight and I think it’s important that all of you who are athletes realise how big of an impact you have on the ones who are coming behind you.”

“The way we looked at the year, to be honest was that Dublin was so difficult, you’re literally looking at the next game and that’s all we have ever done and it’s all we will ever do.

‘The teams are so good and are so well prepared.

‘Even in our own area of South Dublin we have so many teams that we can’t look past one game.

‘We’ve got unbelievable backing in the club, all the people behind us we are just so happy and proud to be a part of Ballyboden St Endas.”

