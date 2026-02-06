Hard work pays off on and off the pitch for Lucan United

WATCH:

LUCAN United have been named club of the year at the Active South Dublin Sports Awards with The Echo and South Dublin County Council for their work both on and off the pitch throughout 2025.

At underage level the U14s Girls won the All-Ireland National Cup Final with a 2-1 win over Knocknacarra.

The club also made the necessary arrangements to ensure the return of their senior women’s team in the 2026 season.

The club has also been involved in various community initiatives such as installing bike racks in an effort to get more members to cycle to and from the club as well as receiving a grant to install a walking track around the club worth €25,000 aimed at promoting the health and well being of members and people from the community as a whole.

On the pitch the club also was announced as a member of the upcoming National League third year.

Set for its first season in 2026 the competition will aim to build a bridge between amateur and professional football in Ireland and Lucan United are one of the founding members of the division.

Vinny Slevin spoke on all the work that the club is doing behind the scenes as well as on the pitch. Also alongside him accepting the award was disability advocate and coach in the club James Casserly.

“We’ve had so much success on the pitch so we are trying to see if we can have success off the pitch.

‘We’ve decided to focus on some things and the council has been great at helping us with. We’ve been awarded the €25,000 from Healthy Ireland to build a walking track around the area where the club house is.

‘The idea behind that is that it will bring community to the clubhouse and a safe place for people to walk and also an accessibility part of it as well.”

“We were at a match and James got stuck in the grass because it was wet.

‘When we say we can build a walking track we’re thinking that this now opens up grassroots football for people with accessibility issues.

‘We’re working with the council on other grants such as applying for the sports development grant, braille signs and a sustainability grant.

‘We’re also trying to make our club house zero neutral, all these type of things to match our ambitions off the pitch to what we have on the pitch.”