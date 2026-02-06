Search
Volunteer Cathy marks 18 years mentoring young people at risk
Cathy Leonard

Volunteer Cathy marks 18 years mentoring young people at risk

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 6, 2026 10:46 am

“TO SEE someone grow in confidence like that is incredibly rewarding.”

A South Dublin volunteer has marked 18 years mentoring young people in the area who are involved in, or at risk of encountering, the justice system in Ireland.

Read More


Bus drivers report incidents of stone throwing at vehicles

Tallaght

Over two-thirds of incidents of stones being thrown at buses in the Tallaght area throughout December were reported on one bus route.Between...

Work is due to commence to ‘link up’ sections of cycle paths

Tallaght

Work is due to begin in the coming weeks on a scheme to “link up” various sections of cycle paths along the...

‘Major cable fault’ causing issues with lighting in housing estate

News

A “major cable fault” at the entrance of a Ballyboden estate is just one reason for ongoing issues with public lighting in...

Residents are unhappy at length of time to resolve drainage issue

Tallaght

“It’s horrendous the amount of things they have had to put up with over the years.”Drainage issues in a Saggart estate are...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST