Ballyboden U21s get the better of Sarsfields by three points in decider

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s won the U21 Division 1 Camogie final last weekend following an extremely close game with Lucan Sarsfields at Abbottstown.

Captained by Sadie Codd, Boden fought throughout the first half as they went toe to toe with Sarsfields.

The match saw many familiar faces lock horns once again as players from both sides had participated in the Senior Division 1 semi final where Sarsfields had managed to come out on top.

Aine Rafter got the first score for Boden on the day as the team battled through what were horrendous conditions weatherwise. Half time saw a relatively low score with Boden being up by three points.

Abbie FitzGerald saw them at last able to put some distance in between the two sides scoring a goal after impressively blocking a clearance from the Sarsfields goalkeeper.

Still despite the goal Sarsfields pushed on and scored themselves to bring the match right back into contention with there at one stage only being two points separating the teams as the game approached the full time whistle.

Two final points from Emma Moran and Kate Keaney put the icing on the cake and cemented a narrow three point victory for Boden with the final score reading 1-08 to 1-05.

The result now has ensured that Boden have won back to back u21 championships.

Coach Sinead Hussey spoke on the expectations heading into this year’s competition.

“All of the teams we played this year are really competitive at senior level so we knew it would be a challenge going into it. Obviously Lucan we lost out to them at senior level in the semi final so we knew that was a massive challenge. We had to take it game by game and we are just really happy that we came out on top.”

The team was led by a management team consisting of Intercounty star Hannah Leddy, Olivia Meagher and Sinead Hussey who are all current players in the Boden Senior side.