Jude’s U21 success

THE final of the Division Two U21 Camogie Championship saw a local rivalry take place in Abbottstown as both Faughs and Jude’s travelled from Templeogue to participate in the deciding match of the competition.

It would be Judes who would prevail on the day however after stamping their authority early on in the game. Judes would score multiple goals throughout the match and would end up winning comprehensively.

There were hugely impressive performances throughout the Judes team. Emma Cloake in particular had a massive game at corner back.

Experienced players within the side also played a pivotal role not just in the final but throughout the championship.

Judes had to play three group games along with a semi final on their way to Abbottstown and leadership from the likes of Caoimhe French and Eimear Kehoe were critical in ensuring they reached the later stages of the competition.

Millie Farrelly also deserves a mention, taking on the responsibility of going in goal following an injury to the regular goalkeeper in the semi final.

Judes showed their class throughout the championship and proved why they had been considered a division 1 team previously.

“We always had the goal of getting to the final, for the last four or five years we were in division 1 so because we were in division 2 this year we told the girls to go at it from the start. Nothing is guaranteed just because we were back down a division, we took each game one by one, we didn’t want them looking towards any match that they weren’t at yet.”

Judes’ have proven that they belong in division 1 after this year’s performance saw them a step above all opposition that they faced.

They will be confident heading into next year’s tournament as they will only be losing two of their current squad due to age with the bulk of the team still being viable to play at U21 level.