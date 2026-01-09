Ballyfemot man (18), had loaded ‘primed for use’ glock gun

An 18-year-old man had a loaded Glock handgun described as “primed for use” hidden in his garden in Dublin, it has been alleged, reports Tom Tuite.

Morgan Ennis of Cherry Orchard Drive, Ballyfermot, appeared before Dublin District Court on Friday.

He faces charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Firearms Act for unlawful possession of cocaine for sale or supply, and illegally having a gun and nine rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances on January 7.

Objecting to bail, Garda Ciaran Murray said the accused, who made no reply when charged, was arrested following a search operation by the local drugs unit, which resulted in the alleged seizure of a bag containing 71 grams of cocaine suspected to be worth €5,000 and also another tub with a substance gardaí also believed to be cocaine valued at €20,000.

There was also a small sum of cash, as well as paraphernalia, including bagging.

The officer contended that a search of the garden uncovered the weapon, wrapped in cellophane, in a bag.

Garda Murray alleged the gun also had nine rounds of ammunition in the magazine, which was ready and “prime for use”. His phone has been seized.

The defence solicitor, Lorraine Stephens, pleaded for bail, telling the court her client, a father of one, had exonerated any other person in the house from involvement.

He was also adamant that the substance found in the tub, with the larger value, was in fact creatine. Furthermore, the solicitor cited an example of another recent prosecution where the muscle-building supplement had been mistaken for drugs.

Ms Stephens acknowledged the severity of the case but emphasised that analysis of the drugs and ballistic tests still needs to be carried out.

The defence said that defendants facing serious charges are often granted bail.

She presented evidence that the teenager had engaged with assistance from a community-based organisation that supports families and young people.

He was supported in court by family members who had brought bail money and an alternative address.

Ms Stephens also pointed out that her client had no serious prior convictions.

The defence argued that he still enjoyed the presumption of innocence and that denying bail would result in a lengthy wait while the forensic analysis is pending.

Additionally, the solicitor argued, it would also deprive her client of the potential mitigation of being able to show “he had taken a different route”.

Judge Karen Dowling noted that ballistics and drug analysis were still outstanding, and that the defence submissions and the garda indicated he would be satisfied if strict terms were imposed.

She told Mr Ennis it was a serious matter, and he warned him to must comply or, “You will not be going out that door again.”

A plea has yet to be entered.

Cash bail was set at €500, with conditions including: sign on daily at a garda station, provide a contact phone number, obey a curfew, and reside at a specific address.

The young man spoke only to confirm he understood the order before being released to appear later this month. Legal aid was granted.