Teenager charged with murder of Jake Barney in Balgaddy

A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a grandfather who was stabbed at his home in west Dublin last year, reports Tom Tuite.

James ‘Jake’ Berney, who was 53, died following an incident at Foxdene Drive, Balgaddy, on the night of June 25.

Mr Berney, who lived with his elderly father, worked as a painter and decorator.

The father-of-two suffered stab wounds to his body and was rushed by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Warren O’Toole, with an address at Méile an Rí View, Balgaddy, was arrested on Thursday and detained.

He was brought before Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin District Court on Saturday, charged with the murder of Mr Berney, contrary to common law.

The young man, dressed in a black puffer jacket and a dark top, trousers, and runners, entered the courtroom, sat, and gave a thumbs-up gesture to family members in the public gallery.

Detective Sergeant Sean Cosgrove, from Ronanstown Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told Judge Toale that when the charge was put to Mr O’Toole at 5.45 pm on Friday, the accused “made no reply”.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, which require applications before the High Court.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said that his client was aware of that and would make an application “in due course”.

Judge Toale acceded to Mr Keenan’s request to sanction a psychological assessment, which he described as “absolutely appropriate in this case.”

As a result, the accused was held in custody and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

There was no Garda objection to legal aid, which was granted.

Mr O’Toole remained silent throughout the hearing but waved to his relatives, who told him they loved him as he was led from the courtroom.

The Director of Public Prosecutions must complete a book of evidence before the accused can be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The deceased’s father, Andrew Berney, who lived with him, identified his son’s body to gardaí at the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall. An inquest into his death has been adjourned pending the judicial process.