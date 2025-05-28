Ballyfermot lads ROC in Premier Shield final

A CRACKING UCFL Premier Division Shield final on Saturday saw ROC Celtic land the first of a possible three trophies before the season draws to a close, reports John Mooney.

A 3-2 win in their favour saw them lift the trophy after a depleted Livorno gave them a game, but for the second time in a week ended up missing out in a final, they lost on penalties in the Richard Knight Cup the previous Saturday.

ROC were comfortable in the opening half and were two goals up through Lee Collins and Jay O’Neill, who somehow chipped home from an almost impossible angle.

But Livorno hit back on the stroke of half time through Rhys Hogan and it was game on.

ROC regained their two goal advantage early in the second half when Aaron Shortall shot home, but a mistake at the back allowed Livorno to reduce the deficit when Kevin Long slotted home.

However, despite some late pressure the Ballyfermot lads held on.