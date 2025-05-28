April Sports Star of the Month: Zoe McDermott

Zoe McDermott receives the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month Award from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, David Kennedy, Editor, The Echo, and Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel

WATCH:

Zoe McDermott is Ireland’s first female WKF medallist.

Following the Karate Youth League in Guadalajara last month, Zoe from Kilnamanagh made history by becoming the first female to ever medal at a prestigious karate event.

Zoe’s path to the final saw her overcome four incredible rounds and narrowly missed out on gold in the final by two points after fighting 11th ranked Yuliia Krot from Ukraine in the final.

Her superb performances nationally and internationally have secured her a national team spot.

“It was great to get the experience at this level. I am the first female from Ireland to win a WKF medal so I’m delighted with that,” Zoe told The Echo.

“My team at Senshi Karate has really made me get here and I have been with them since I was five years old so it’s really good to be the first female medallist”.

Zoe has competition in Croatia next month and the World Championship qualifiers are in October.

Scan the QR code to watch the video.