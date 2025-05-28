April Team of the Month: Loreto women’s Hockey team

Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel, presents the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award for April to Loreto women’s hockey coach Paul Fitzpatrick. With them are Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo

THE Women’s EYHL Hockey League trophy was secured by Loreto following another superb season.

The Rathfarnham side secured the title for the second year running in what was a brilliant campaign by the side.

In their final game of the season, Loreto played out a 2-2 draw with Old Alex.

Despite being held to a draw, the champions secured a bonus point.

The result saw Loreto win the title by four points ahead of closest rivals Railway Union.

“It was great to win the league consecutively,” Loreto coach Paul Fitzpatrick told The Echo.

“In 18 games we only lost one and drew three games. It was a good season, the team played well and worked really hard.

“We are looking forward now to the season ahead,” added Paul.

