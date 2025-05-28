C’ship titles for Tallaght athletes

Several Tallaght athletes delivered fine performance to claim titles at Day 1 of the Dublin Juvenile Track & Field Championships in Morton Stadium, Santry last Saturday.

Khalad Kourrini recorded a new personal best time of 1:56.45 when winning the U19 800m title, while Matthew Reid delivered a spirited run to claim bronze with a new personal best time of 2:02.20.

In the U16 800m final, Leonard Deering stormed off the final bend before claiming an emphatic victory with a time of 2:05.03.

In the long jump contests, Mason Mitchell produced a leap of 5.40m to claim the U15 title, and Brendan Solarin did likewise to win the U18 title with a leap of 5.94m.

Others who competed on the day included Oscar Kavanagh who recorded a time of 2:31.05 in the U12 600m, AJ Carney 2:05.91 in his U13 600m heat, Kayla Loughlin 2.58.73 in her U14 800m heat, while Leah Loughlin contested the U16 800m and 3000m where she recorded respective time of 2:33.70 and 11:31.48.

Elsewhere on Saturday, at the IFAM Outdoor meet in Brussels, Sean Aigboboh recorded a time of 10.52 seconds in his 100m contest, his 3rd fastest time for the distance.

The following day at the Dublin U9/10/11 Team Championships on home ground in Tallaght, Kym Flanagan and Madision McKeown won silver and qualification for the National Championships with a combined time of 19.79 second, while Jude Byrne’s and Olivia Hunt’s combined times of 10.06 and 10.38 saw them finish 6th of the 55 teams, and Frankie Barry (10.77) and Summer Loughlin (11.62) combined to finish 40th overall. James O’Connor recorded a time of 11.50 in his U11 60m.

Jude Byrne’s and Frankie Barry’s times of 2.07.8 and 2:16.24 saw them finished 4th overall of the 25 teams in the U11 600m, while Madison McKeown recorded a time of 2”17/65 in her 600m contest.

The U11 4X100m girls relay squad that included Madison McKeown, Frankie Barry, Olivia Hunt, Jude Byrne, Kym Flanagan and Summer Loughlin qualified for the final where they finished 5th overall of the 32 teams with a combined time of 1:05.18.

Earlier in the week at the Dublin Graded League 3 meeting in Tallaght, Khalad Kourrini, in his first ever 400m contest recorded a good time of 51.72 seconds, while Adam Lawlor recorded a time of 5:04.89 when winning the Grade “D” mile contest where debutante Bobby Nicholson Reilly recorded a time of 6:09.08 in the same contest.