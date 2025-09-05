Ballyfermot road race turns out to be a huge success for Cherry Orchard running club

Cherry Orchard Running Club held their first ever race on a main road in Ballyfermot

THE first-ever race run on the main road in Ballyfermot was a success and could become a permanent fixture in the local calendar.

Cherry Orchard Running Club hosted their annual race day on Saturday morning.

To celebrate the 12th anniversary of the 5k race, the club wanted to do something special this year and liaised with gardai in relation to traffic and safety management.

Rachel Nolan, Chairperson of Cherry Orchard Running Club, said: “It was so good. We started at Familibase. Like any event there is always room for improvement, but it was a great start.

“The community gardai were very helpful, meeting us ahead of the event and on the day. Somebody recorded the race and it was good to see it from the other side, because there is a lot that goes into organising something like this.”

Runners got good value for their €15 entry fee with goody bags and ice-creams among the extra treats.

The route was main Ballyfermot Road, up Blackditch Road, around Cherry Orchard, and back down Le Fanu.

Founded in 2013, Cherry Orchard Running Club has grown from a small group of friends pounding the pavements to a thriving club with over 300 runners of all ages and abilities.

Over the years, the club has become a familiar sight especially with their distinctive orange club colours at events including the Dublin Marathon.

