Food with passion: Raspberry & Almond Bakewell Cake

John Paul kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking. his passion for proper family cooking stems from his two Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right

I’m delighted to be back with my weekly food blog after the summer break.

I hope everyone managed to enjoy some downtime with family and friends.

We are not back in the ‘Ber’ months and if I am honest these months and season are my absolute favourite.

I love what it evokes in terms of cooking and baking, homely, earthly, comforting dishes and recipes, great for sharing with family and friends in the comfort of your cosy home.

I like to use my summer hiatus researching and sampling new recipes and for my first blog back, I’m bringing you a delicious Raspberry and Almond Bakewell Cake that is incredibly easy to make and simply delicious to eat!

Served with lightly whipped vanilla double cream, is a taste sensation. It’s an old fashioned traditional bake, the type of recipes I love trying – The classics are always the best!

Ingredients:

140g ground almonds

140g unsalted butter (softened)

140g self- raising flour

140g castor sugar

1 teaspoon good vanilla extract

2 eggs

250g fresh raspberries

Flaked almonds & icing sugar to decorate

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180 / 160 degrees fan. Grease and line a 22cm loose bottomed tart tin.

Place the ground almonds, butter, sugar, flour, eggs and vanilla extract into a food processor and blitz until combined.

Use half the mixture and pour into the tart tin, and spread out evenly. Scatter two-thirds of the raspberries on top and then spoon the rest of the cake mixture on top and scatter on the rest of the raspberries. Scatter the flakes almonds on top and place into the oven to bake for 50 minutes until nice and golden.

Allow to cool for 10 minutes then remove from the tin and allow to cool completely before dusting with icing sugar – ready to serve with vanilla double cream.

The ground almonds give this cake an almost marzipan like texture, and the fresh raspberries a delicious burst of tartness.

Any classic cake like this must be served with lightly whipped cream and a cup of tea; make this the perfect evening treat / light dessert to serve after Sunday supper / dinner party.

Quick to whip up and bung in the oven, this cake is at it’s best in the first three days but will last up to five days in an airtight container in the fridge.

Delighted to be back sharing lots of new recipes and some updated versions of some recipes I’ve brought you previously over the past 6 years!

I hope you give this classic, simple and delicious recipe a go. It will definitely be one you come back to over and over again!

