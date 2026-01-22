Band reuniting for charity concert in memory of Seán
“He was a good character, bit of fun, bit of craic when we went out together. Just a good guy all around.”
A band from South Dublin are reuniting for a charity concert at St Jude’s GAA Hall in Templeogue on Saturday, January 24 at 8pm to honour a former member.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
