Band reuniting for charity concert in memory of Seán
Sean Foran played the keyboard for Rockskool. Band members with a framed picture of Sean and (inset) the band featured in The Echo 20 years ago

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 22, 2026 9:58 am

“He was a good character, bit of fun, bit of craic when we went out together. Just a good guy all around.”

A band from South Dublin are reuniting for a charity concert at St Jude’s GAA Hall in Templeogue on Saturday, January 24 at 8pm to honour a former member.

