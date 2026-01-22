Woman sleeping rough found dead in tent ‘trying to keep herself safe’
A Clondalkin woman sleeping rough in Dublin City Centre was found dead in a tent on Friday afternoon.
The woman has been identified by local homeless service A Lending Hand as Natasha Smith.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
