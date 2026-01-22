Search
Woman sleeping rough found dead in tent ‘trying to keep herself safe’
Natasha Smith

Woman sleeping rough found dead in tent ‘trying to keep herself safe’

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 22, 2026 9:51 am

A Clondalkin woman sleeping rough in Dublin City Centre was found dead in a tent on Friday afternoon.

The woman has been identified by local homeless service A Lending Hand as Natasha Smith.

Read More


Food Banks busy supporting families

Clondalkin

“There was a man that spent his Christmas [alone] and he came down just to have a chat.”Cheer was spread among many...
blanchardstown courthouse

Man evaded gardai by jumping from window

Clondalkin

A MAN who evaded gardai by jumping from a rear window  was handed a two-month sentence.Dillon Gilligan (25), with an address of...

Coldcut 10-hectare site listed for potential land rezoning

Clondalkin

The Coldcut site has been listed as a potential site for land rezoning by the local authority as they look to achieve...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST