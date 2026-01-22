St Jude’s star Danny retires from the inter county hurling scene

ST JUDES’ star and former all star Danny Sutcliffe has called time on his intercounty career with Dublin at the age of 33.

The news was confirmed by current Hurling boss Niall Ó Ceallacháin after Saturday’s defeat to Galway in the Walsh Cup final in Parnell Park.

“An incredible servant for Dublin over so, so many years. I know for our group there, he’s been a super teammate for so many, for so long. All the best to him, he’s been super for Dublin and we wish him well,”

“As he would say himself, it’s about handing [the team] over in a better place. It’s now about other lads really stepping in and putting the hand up, and lads are doing that.”

Sutcliffe initially broke into the Dublin set up with the minors in 2008 and would go on to make his first team debut three years later in 2011 against Limerick, coming off the bench with nine minutes left in the All Ireland Quarter Final.

Over the next year, under the managerial guidance of Anthony Daly, Sutcliffe would become one of the most integral members of the Dublin side.

The team would go on to win the 2013 Leinster Championship, defeating Galway in the final and securing Dublin their first provincial title in 52 years.

13 years on and Sutcliffe has gone on to captain Dublin for an extended spell at the turn of the decade with one of his more memorable performances during this time being an excellent four point display against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

Ultimately it is not a huge surprise that he has elected to hang up the boots, particularly given the injury issues that he faced last year which kept him out for most of the campaign.

Still his retirement represents a huge loss in both skill and experience for Niall Ó Ceallacháin who will have to cope without the St Judes stalwart ahead of the 2026 league and championship.