Bardon battles well in Scotland

GOLDEN Cobra’s Blake Bardon recently represented Dublin in Glasgow last weekend and participated in the Dublin vs Scotland event.

Bardon was victorious in his fight where he was matched up against Scotland’s Ollie Campbell.

Using his power and size advantage Bardon was able to overpower his opponent, getting the unanimous decision win and what is the biggest achievement of his boxing career to date.

Bardon was selected for the team after impressing in the Dublin Championships. Despite coming up at the wrong end of a very close decision in his final at the competition, his performance spoke for itself and earned him a place representing his county on a huge stage.

The feat mirrored the story of his coach Ed Hyland who himself did not win a national title until the age of 18 but was often picked to represent both Dublin and Ireland before that.

“The fight in the Dublin Championship was a really close fight but because of the way he boxed they decided to pick him for the Dublin team. He was buzzing. It was a great experience for him. He was on fire over there.”

“I say to all the kids, it doesn’t matter if you win a fight or lose a fight. If you’re boxing well you’ll get noticed and then you’ll be picked for these types of trips.”

Following the event, Bardon would participate in a sparring session at Bluevale Boxing Club where he impressed against some top Scottish talent.

Dublin would beat Scotland overall at the event 15-13.

The victory is the second big win of the year for the Bardon family after Blake’s twin sister Halle won a National Championship earlier on in the year.