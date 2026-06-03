Tower’s U15 footballers claim league title in style

Round Tower claimed the Division 3 title after they went the season unbeaten Photos by Gareth Chaney

ROUND Tower’s Clondalkin U15 ladiers football team won the Division Three league after they overcame Naomh Barrog that saw them clinch the title.

They would finish the season unbeaten with seven wins in seven games. Erin’s Isle offered them the closest competition with Towers inflicting the only defeat of the campaign to the Finglas based side.

The victory of Division Three marks the first time that this particular team has won silverware after several attempts and close calls.

The side would not have been so successful without the efforts of Dermot Breslin, Kevin Scott and Graham Daniels who acted as coaches for the team as well as Tricia O’Connor who was pivotal behind the scenes as backroom staff.

The side earned promotion to Division 2 in the league last year after finishing in second place but rejected the promotion, preferring to stay in Division Three and hone their craft.

Team mentor Dermot Breslin spoke about why the team had performed so well this year.

“We were expecting to do well, we rejected the promotion last year and said we’d stay in Division 3 and I’m glad we did.

‘We had the chance to implement the new training plan and give the team confidence in using it because we probably wouldn’t have been able to do that in Division 2 because the teams are so strong.”

“This year we completely changed our training plan, rather than relying on the strongest players on the team what we did was train them to pass more and use all the players on the pitch.

‘There’s a lot more movement from the players and a lot more passing.

‘It seems to have worked very well. This year you could just see the difference.”

“There was teams who have beaten us in the past and this year we beat them.

‘Fingallians and Foxrock in particular approached us at the end of the games and said that compared to the team they had played in the past we were much better. It was nice to get those compliments from two clubs.”

“We were hopeful that we could get promoted again but to win it with seven out of seven games was a welcome achievement.”

The performance across the whole team were immense throughout the season however particular emphasis should be placed on KB Sherwin who was crucial in goal for the side.

Fighting through injury and against doctor’s orders to both train and play matches, Sherwin delivered excellent performances whenever called upon to ensure that her side won silverware.

The win will see the team step up into both Division 2 for next year’s league as well as play Division 2 championship at the end of the summer but with this new system in place they are more than ready for this upcoming challenge.