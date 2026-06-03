Wins for Tohill and McGarry in Mondello Park

Peter MCGarry in his VW Polo during the IRX Modified race in Mondello Park Photo by Barry Cregg

LOCAL drivers Derek Tohill and Peter McGarry recently emerged victorious at the final round of the Irish Rallycross Championship which was held at Mondello Park over the weekend.

Competing in the Supercar category, Tohill was aiming for his tenth title in a row. The Terenure man faced stiff competition from the likes of John McCluskey, Michael Leonard and Gary Donoghue.

Leonard would win the race on Saturday by three seconds after Tohill and McCluskey came together on several occasions damaging their potential time.

He did not repeat the feat on Sunday however with Tohill managing to clinch the win in Sunday’s final and secure the overall championship to bag his tenth consecutive crown.

It is a fantastic achievement for Tohill who finds himself in a purple patch of form recently following a win in France just a couple of weeks ago. The victory in Mondello Park also helped his chances for retaining the British title.

He now sets his sights towards July where he will face some of Europe’s finest racers on Irish soil at the European Championships

“It’s a brilliant way to finish off the IRX Championship with a win today against very stiff opposition.

‘It is great to see the Irish Supercar grid grow, new names come & get quicker & quicker. Can’t wait for the new season to begin!

‘I have to say a massive thanks to everyone who made it happen, it has not been easy and everyone has worked incredibly hard”, said Tohill.

Tallaght native Peter McGarry competed in the Modified Class, beating out his main rival Willie Coyne as well as Jason Bleasdale.

McGarry was not able to beat Bleasdale on either day in the races, finishing second best on both Saturday and Sunday’s events but was able to finish above direct rival Coyne and secure the overall title. It was well deserved after driving very well all season

Speaking afterwards the delighted Tallaght native gave his reaction to the weekend.

“It was a tough weekend. I love the new layout, it’s nice to come down to Mondello and have a different course to race on.

‘It was hard to overtake and Jason was on top form but I had to think of the championship too.

‘I am delighted to have been here today and in the new car too after all the hard work the team put into it, they deserve it as much as me.

‘Thanks to all who helped during the year and to my family who put up with all this rallycross!”

The next Rallycross meeting is the big one with the FIA European Championship coming to town on July 18th and 19th where the locals will take on their European counterparts for the first time in 30 years.