April Sports Star of the Month is Sean Aigboboh

Chris Aigboboh receives the Active South Dublin Sports Star of the Month Award for April on behalf of his son Sean from Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel, David Kennedy, editor, The Echo and Darragh Conway, Active Cities Officer.

Sean Aigboboh has been named Active South Dublin’s Sports Star of the Month for April following a record breaking performance at the Cameron Burrell Invitational which saw him break the Irish 200m national record with a time of 20.27.

Tallaght AC member Aigboboh now represents the University of Houston and is in his first year with the college.

Already putting up elite times at the age of 20, the 20.27 at the Cameron Burrell Invitational saw him break the previous record of 20.30 which was set by Mark Hession back in 2007, just two years after he was born.

Spending his formative years at Tallaght AC, Aigboboh was originally more focused on the 100m and was originally not even considering going for the record, only deciding to shoot for it when his peers and coaches in Heuston persuaded him that it was there for the taking several weeks before the race.

Now Aigboboh has qualified for the European Championships which was his overall goal for the year and he aims to compete in those as well as several NCAA competitions across the rest of 2026.