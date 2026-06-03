April Team of the Month is St Mary’s College RFC

St Mary’s rugby player Tom O’Reilly receives the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award for April from Benny Wang, The Plaza Hotel, William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo and Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin

St Mary’s College RFC have been named by Active South Dublin as the Team of the Month for April following a victory in the Division 1A All-Ireland League in the Aviva Stadium against Clontarf.

The side would run out 46-31 winners on the day with the win being their first in the competition for 14 years.

Coming into the game, Clontarf were heavy favourites as they were the defending champions.

The win was made all the sweeter for St Mary’s given the fact that they spent seven years in Division 1B before getting promoted last year.

During that seven year period they even flirted with the prospect of being relegated to the third tier before achieving promotion to Division 1A in 2024.

Their first season back in the top flight would see them reach the playoffs and they would improve further again this year going all the way.

There was a crowd of almost 7,000 people present to watch them deliver the title winning performance in the Aviva.

Particularly strong individual performances included Conor Dean, Greg Jones and Dan Goggin.

They will look to retain their title for next year becoming the first club to do so since Shannon back in 2006.