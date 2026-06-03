Athletes are all set for Ireland Summer Games

MORE than 300 athletes from across the Dublin Greater Area gathered at Tallaght Stadium for the official launch of the Eastern Regional Team, marking a major milestone ahead of this year’s Games.

Tallaght Tornadoes Special Olympics Club were among those in attendance with Athletes Jamie FitzGerald, Adam Young and James Clarke all making appearances at the launch alongside coach Stephen O’Hara.

They are competing in Bowling at the 2026 Ireland Summer Games with 120 athletes looking to put on their best performance at the Leisureplex Coolock between the 19th and 21st of June.

Representing 12 sports, the athletes attended their first official team event wearing their Eastern team gear, symbolising the culmination of months of dedication, preparation and training as they now look ahead to competition.

The launch event brought together athletes, coaches, families, supporters and dignitaries for an evening of celebration and anticipation.

Proceedings included speeches and a special athlete parade led by local Gardaí carrying the Special Olympics Flame of Hope, creating a powerful and inspiring moment for all in attendance.

Head of Eastern Delegation Louise Grant praised the athletes hard work and positive attitude, looking forward to the competition with immense pride she said:

“Thank you so much for trusting us, and thank you for the memories you are going to give all of us over the Ireland Games weekend.”

Speaking at the launch, Director of the Eastern Region James Geraghty spoke with pride about the dedication of the athletes offering words of encouragement as they enter into this momentous competition.

“To the athletes, you have put in six months of hard work to get to this point.

“You have trained, prepared, and given it your all. Now, with the Games just around the corner, all that is left is to go out there, enjoy the experience, and show everyone what you can do”.

Chairperson of the Eastern Region, Jennifer Holohan reflected on the significance of the occasion and the achievements of the athletes, coaches, staff and volunteers involved.

She urged athletes to reflect on what they have achieved and to focus on enjoying the moments to come.

“Some of you will win medals, and some of you will not, and that’s okay. What truly matters is being part of a team, making memories, building friendships, and enjoying experiences that will stay with you for years to come.”

With the opening ceremony due to take place in Tallaght Stadium on the 18th of June this launch was significant in marking beginning of the Games journey, and was truly a celebration of teamwork, resilience and community spirit. This same spirit that has defined the athletes’ preparation to date.