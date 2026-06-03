Jobstown boxers set to take on the world

LOCAL Jobstown boxers Josh Olaniyan and Tadhg O’Donnell will be representing their country at the World Boxing Cup being held later this month with the duo making the final squad of 11.

Taking place in China the team includes Paris Olympians such as Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehan, Michaela Walsh, Dean Clancy as well as Jack Marley.

Josh and Tadhg will be fighting at 80kg and 75kg respectively. Olaniyan makes his return after he was left sidelined from the squad that travelled to Brazil last month due to injury.

The competition will take place in Guiyang City and runs from the 15th to the 20th of June. This is the second stage in the 2026 World Boxing Cup series.

The series itself is a benchmark competition run across three tournaments designed for Elite male and female boxers to gain ranking points. Champions being awarded 150 points, silver medallists 100 and bronze 75.

The team left for China to begin a two week sparring and acclimatisation camp on Wednesday.

High performance Director John Mackey will be joining the team as Team Manager and spoke about the competition.

“There’s a strong blend of experienced boxers and younger athletes in this squad, and competitions like the World Boxing Cup are where you really learn and grow.

‘The athletes will be up against some of the best in the world, and those experiences are vital if you want to keep progressing at international level.

‘For us, it’s about continuing to improve with every tournament, building confidence, sharpening performances and learning how to handle the different challenges that come with elite competition.

‘It’ll be a tough test, but those are the kind of environments the athletes need and want to be in.”

Interim High Performance Head Coach Damian Kennedy also gave his assessment of the group’s chances.

“This team has had a tough, effective camp and there’s a good energy around the squad heading into this tournament.

‘A World Boxing Cup is a high level of competition and that’s exactly what we want: opportunities for the athletes to test themselves against top international opponents.

‘A lot of work has gone in behind the scenes from both the athletes and staff, and now it’s about bringing that into competition.

‘Every tournament at this level gives you lessons and experience you can’t replicate in training, and that’s hugely important as we continue developing this team.”