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Lauren delivers fine show at LPGA Tour
Castlewarden’s Lauren Walsh secured a career best third place finish on the LPGA Tour

Lauren delivers fine show at LPGA Tour

Michael HowleyJune 3, 2026 3:49 pm

CASTLEWARDEN Golf Club’s Lauren Walsh recently delivered a magnificent performance on the LPGA Tour.

She secured a career best third place finish at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Sunday, 31 May 2026.

Walsh started her golf career in Castlewarden and delivered an outstanding display to finish third in a highly competitive field, making her the leading Irish player at the tournament.

Fellow Irish golfer Leona Maguire also enjoyed a strong week finishing inside of the top ten.

Castlewarden Golf Club captain Tom Morris spoke of the achievement and what it meant for the club.

“This is a fantastic result for Lauren and a proud day for Irish golf. To achieve her best LPGA Tour finish to date during her rookie season is a remarkable accomplishment and demonstrates the tremendous talent, determination and professionalism that Lauren brings to the game. Everyone in Castlewarden is delighted to see her continuing to succeed on the world stage.”

The result represents a major breakthrough in Walsh’s LPGA career, coming against one of the strongest fields she has faced to date, and is expected to significantly strengthen her position on the LPGA money list and season rankings.

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