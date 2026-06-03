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Tallaght rugby honour players
Adam Nolan with all the winners at the Tallaght Rugby Club Awards Night

Tallaght rugby honour players

Michael HowleyJune 3, 2026 3:51 pm

TALLAGHT RFC recently held their annual club awards in the Harvest Room in the Old Mill on Saturday May 23rd.

First up receiving their awards was the women’s team with Chloe Conroy being awarded Try of the Season.

Ellen Kelly won the award for most improved player, performing incredibly well after returning to rugby after many years away.

Adriana Silvela won the player of the year award after another season of consistent hard working performances while captain Lorraine McManus was named player’s player of the year for the second year in a row.

Her tireless contribution off the pitch saw her also awarded the club person of the year award as well.

Next up were the men’s awards and Even Tyrell was the recipient of the Try of the Season award.

Eoin Van Der Grogt picked up the most improved player for his excellent season learning the game on the wing.

Daryl Keogh won player’s player of the year given his impressive attacking threat all season from half back or in the centre.

Mick Corrigan was awarded the men’s player of the year award, a recognition of his value as a teammate playing backrow or wing, wherever he’s needed.

The club would like to thank the Old Mill staff and Lorraine McManus for organising a great night and also to Adam Nolan and Ste Heaney for taking photos.

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