Barefoot in the Park: Presented by Tallaght Theatre Group

TALLAGHT Theatre Group use the theatre primarily for their own productions, of which they usually perform 2-3 per year.

Production has “gone very smoothly” so far, with the actress for Corie’s mother being New York born and raised and the actor for Paul having past experience in New York.

The group will “see who we have” and “what we’d like to do” until October after this run of performances.

Michael would like to thank the combined effort of the entire group, including those who have worked backstage and front of house, for their help on the show.

He praises the production process as a “general team effort”.

‘Barefoot in the Park’ performs in the Tallaght Theatre from April 22 to 26; tickets can be bought from Eventbrite or at the door.

A complimentary glass of wine will also be offered on the opening night.