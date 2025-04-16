Ellen in flying form at Irish Open

Ellen Walshe has been in impressive from this week breaking the 200m freestyle record twice

ELLEN Walshe has been in flying form at the Irish Open Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre this week.

On Wednesday morning, the Templeogue Swim Club star clocked another impressive time of 4:41.86 in the 400m IM, which is another qualification time for the World Aquatics Championships in Kallang, Singapore in July and August.

The 400m is Ellen’s main event where she competed in the Olympic Finals in Paris last summer.

Ellen has now achieved the times for the worlds in the 100m, 200m Butterfly and 200m and 400m IM. She also broke the Irish 200m Freestyle Record twice on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Ellen starred on the penultimate night of racing lowering her newly minted 200m Freestyle Irish Record.

Walshe, who set a new Irish Record of 1:59.31 in Tuesday morning heats of the 200m Freestyle, became the first Irishwoman under 1:59 as she clocked 1:58.88 in the semi-final to progress as top seed to the final.

Walshe now owns five Irish Senior long course records with the freestyle, 100m and 200m Butterfly and 200m and 400m Individual Medley.