Basketball Ireland agree deal with TG4 as official broadcaster of games

BASKETBALL Ireland announced this week that TG4 will continue as the official broadcaster of the Irish men’s and women’s international basketball teams after agreeing a two-year broadcast deal.

Based at the National Basketball Arena in Tymon Park, the move was welcomed by John Feeham, CEO of Basketball Ireland.

“I am delighted to see a continuation of Basketball Ireland’s long-standing partnership with TG4, which has been in place since 2014,” said Mr Feeham.

“They’ve provided superb coverage of our Irish international teams since our return to FIBA EuroBasket in 2021. We’ve continued to build on our relationship, with TG4 showing last July’s summer friendlies against Norway and September’s FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup.

“This is in addition to TG4’s long-running broadcast of the National Cup finals every January, along with the conclusion to our domestic season – the Domino’s Men’s and Women’s Super League finals.

“Irish basketball continues to grow, both in terms of participation and engagement, and TG4 coverage forms a key part of this.”

TG4 has been broadcasting Irish basketball since 2014 and will have live coverage of the Men’s and Women’s Domino’s National Cup finals in January and the Domino’s Men’s and Women’s Super League finals in April.

A total of 14 games will be broadcast live on TG4 during the 2025/26 season.

The announcement comes ahead of a busy week of international fixtures, as Ireland’s men’s team start life under new head coach Michael Bree.

Rónán O’Coisdealbha, head of sport at TG4, added: “We’ve all seen the surge in interest in Irish basketball over the last number of years and we’re thrilled to extend this partnership for the next two seasons with Basketball Ireland.”