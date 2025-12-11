Search
Basketball Ireland agree deal with TG4 as official broadcaster of games
Of the Basketball Ireland TV deal with TG4

Basketball Ireland agree deal with TG4 as official broadcaster of games

Echo StaffDecember 11, 2025 1:23 pm

BASKETBALL Ireland announced this week that TG4 will continue as the official broadcaster of the Irish men’s and women’s international basketball teams after agreeing a two-year broadcast deal.

Based at the National Basketball Arena in Tymon Park, the move was welcomed by John Feeham, CEO of Basketball Ireland.

“I am delighted to see a continuation of Basketball Ireland’s long-standing partnership with TG4, which has been in place since 2014,” said Mr Feeham.

“They’ve provided superb coverage of our Irish international teams since our return to FIBA EuroBasket in 2021. We’ve continued to build on our relationship, with TG4 showing last July’s summer friendlies against Norway and September’s FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup.

“This is in addition to TG4’s long-running broadcast of the National Cup finals every January, along with the conclusion to our domestic season – the Domino’s Men’s and Women’s Super League finals.

“Irish basketball continues to grow, both in terms of participation and engagement, and TG4 coverage forms a key part of this.”

TG4 has been broadcasting Irish basketball since 2014 and will have live coverage of the Men’s and Women’s Domino’s National Cup finals in January and the Domino’s Men’s and Women’s Super League finals in April.

A total of 14 games will be broadcast live on TG4 during the 2025/26 season.

The announcement comes ahead of a busy week of international fixtures, as Ireland’s men’s team start life under new head coach Michael Bree.

Rónán O’Coisdealbha, head of sport at TG4, added: “We’ve all seen the surge in interest in Irish basketball over the last number of years and we’re thrilled to extend this partnership for the next two seasons with Basketball Ireland.”

Read More


Chambers Ireland calls ‘on all Irish MEP’s to back the Mercosur agreement’

Business

THE controversial EU-Mercosur trade agreement needs to be rolled out to “keep the European economy moving forward”, according to Chambers Ireland. Ian...

Iconic brands could be sold by Unilever

Business

ICONIC brands such as Marmite, Colman’s and Bovril, could be sold by Unilever as the group consider to focus on beauty and...

South Dublin is named the Local Authority of the Year

Business

SOUTH Dublin County Council was named the Local Authority of the Year at the 2025 Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards....

Best Menswear returns to The Square after 14 Years to welcome you back

Business

ADVERTORIAL After 14-years, Best Menswear is thrilled to announce its official return to The Square, Tallaght with a brand-new store opening. This...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST