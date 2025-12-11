Students take courageous step

Xolani Prince Ncube celebrates with his classmates at the An Cosán graduation ceremony in Tallaght Photo by Lorraine O’Sullivan

AN COSÁN celebrated the achievements of adult learners from across Tallaght West and its nationwide community education hubs at its 2025 Further Education Graduation and Awards Ceremony, held on Saturday 29th November at The Russell Centre in Tallaght.

More than 30 learners received awards across a range of programmes including Step Up to Tech, Business Administration, Community Care, Community Development, Community Addiction Studies and Women in Leadership. Learners were presented with QQI Level 5 Major Awards, Minor Awards and Access Programme Certificates, marking significant steps forward in their education, careers and personal development.