‘Scandalous’ 1,618 are on HSE waiting list for needs assessment

No child in the HSE areas of Dublin West and Dublin South West on the Assessment of Needs waiting list received their assessment within the six-month legal timeframe this year so far.

1,618 children are on the waiting list in the HSE area of Dublin West, which covers Palmerstown, Lucan, Clondalkin, Newcastle, Saggart and Brittas, as well as Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard.

Dublin South West, which covers Tallaght, Crumlin and Temploegue, has been the hub for over 100 asssessments carried out this year, with none marked as within six months.

18,097 children are on the waiting list across the Republic of Ireland, with an average waiting time of 27 months.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward slammed the new figures and noted that the situation has worsened since the summer.

Deputy Ward said: “New figures from the HSE concerning Assessments of Need are a damning indictment of this government’s approach to children with disabilities.

“They reveal a crisis that is ever deepening despite repeated promises to get control of the situation.

“The situation is stark.”

There has been over five per cent increase in figures from Dublin West since the second quarter of this year.

The full figure for the state has risen by almost 10 per cent, up from the 16, 593 total previously recorded.

The Dublin Mid-West TD also stated that the latest figures show an increase in waiting time, up from just under 25 months in Q2.

He called the situation “scandalous” and pointed to the Disability Act 2005, which notes the legal six-month timeframe.

“Children and families are being failed dramatically, left in limbo waiting for supports they are meant to be entitled to…the crisis is widespread across the state.”

According to Ward, nine in 10 assessments are not completed within the legal timeframe and only nine per cent are completed within that timeframe.

The TD has called for emergency funding to be made available to combat the issue and a new plan be put in place.

He noted that he does not believe that the figures will go down unless there is a change.

“Without a change in approach, waiting lists will continue to sky-rocket, children will continue to be denied the essential education they deserve and are entitled to, and this government will carry on breaking the law. Enough is enough.

“The government must make emergency funding available and commit to a specific timeframe in which it will meet its legal obligations.

“The government must outline a refreshed workforce plan to train, recruit, and retain staff; and provide adequate funding for special needs services, including the provision of appropriate school places for children with additional needs.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.