Bedding in at Bohernabreena
Sara Hodge and family, GrowAllot Winners Photos by Ollie O’Flanagan

Alessia MicalizziMay 14, 2025 10:14 am

Ten allotment beds in Bohernabreena were handed to growers thanks to an initiative launched by local entrepreneur Feebee Foran.

Herbalist and owner of Forager Skincare, Feebee Foran launched the ‘GrowAllot 25’ campaign in partnership with the owner of Bohernabreena Allotments, Jimmy Phibbs “following an incredibly successful season in 2024.”

