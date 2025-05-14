International success for Bliss Gymnastics

Members of Bliss Gymnastics who competed in the international competition in Wales

17 gymnasts from Bliss Gymnastics travelled to the UK to compete in the West Street Open in Wales.

Aged just 7-12 years, the girls were very excited to compete at their first International Acrobatics Competition.

Competing against top clubs from England and Wales.

The gymnasts had a very successful weekend with every partnership medalling.

First up of the day was our Grade 1 Women’s Pair of Molly Devon and Alexa Niland.

This was their first ever acro competition and the girls did a fantastic routine to win themselves the Bronze Medal.

Our Grade 2 pair of Isabelle Morris and Chloe Wright Graydon competed next.

Previously JumpStart National Medalists, they had moved up to the NDP Grades pathway.

They completed a beautiful routine and were awarded the Bronze Medal.

Emily Toomey, Emma Devon and Kara Byrne were on the floor next. After a successful weekend Medalling at Nationals the week before, the girls were focused and ready to put out another great routine. They did an amazing routine to win themselves the Silver medal.

Sophie Brady and Casey McCabe were next to compete in the Grade 3 women’s pair, their first acro competition as a pair and they did a super routine with complex moves to earn themselves a bronze medal.

Next up was Halle Byrne and Lucy Lovett. This pair had recently medalled at Nationals at Grade 2 but moved up to the higher level Grade 3 for this competition.

The quick turnaround for the girls to move up levels did not affect them as they competed a very successful routine to win the Bronze Medal in their age category.

Our Grade 3 trios were next up to compete.

Maddie Blake, Molly Murphy and Ava Fay were up first to compete.

They did the best routine to date, which landed them in the Bronze medal position in their age group.

Last up of the day was Laila Byrne, Aoibhe Niland and Roisin Linehan.

The girls had had some last minute changes to their routine but this did not deter them, they competed a brilliant routine and earned the Bronze Medal in their age group.

Every Bliss Gymnastics Acrobatics partnership medalled and

we couldn’t be prouder of all our gymnasts and their amazing hard work.

The gymnasts will now start preparations for their next Acrobatics Competition in Northern Ireland in June.