Demand for stable housing for domestic violence survivors
Domestic violence survivors are “systematically failed” when they’re not provided with stable housing, said Women’s Collective Ireland (WCI).
WCI Tallaght works with over 700 women in the area helping them rebuilding their lives after experiencing domestic violence.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
