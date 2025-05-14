Scott is in contention for place on Irish team
GROWING up with a mother who had substance abuse issues would be deeply traumatic for children.
For Scott O’Brien (20) it meant waking up and trying to help his five sisters get ready for school while a session was still going on in the house from the night before.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Essential works will impact water supplyLatest
Water supply will be interrupted in Bawnogue and Clondalkin from 7pm today to 3am tomorrow.To facilitate essential works to the water network,...
Teachers ‘need more permanent positions’ Minister McEntee toldClondalkin
A secondary school teacher called for more job security in the sector as he met with Minister for Education Helen McEntee at...
Resident in Kilcronan court has received four different rent quotesClondalkin
A RESIDENT claims he does not know what his rent is, having indirectly received four different quotes via the management body for...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.