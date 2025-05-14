Laurels Cycle Crew wheeling their way to a record 17 years of cycling for charity

Matthew Lysagh took the photos at the Laurels cycle in Birr, Co Offaly

THE Laurels Cycle Crew enjoyed their annual Galway to Clondalkin venture, which culminated with 45 cyclists arriving home at the Laurels pub in Clondalkin Village, reports Maurice Garvey.

This is the 17th year of a charity fundraiser established in 2009 by Laurels manager Damien Long and head barman Denis McCarthy.

The initiative has raised over €1.35m for various causes and this year it is fundraising for the Clondalkin New Ageing Well Centre.

Derek Cummins, a Laurels Cycle Crew member, praised the hard work of all involved and said the group is already planning ahead for the next venture. “Each cyclist was given a limited-edition medal.

“Another fantastic moment was when our own photographer Matthew Lysaght took an amazing picture last year opposite the Riverside Inn in Birr, but this year the crew stopped and met the whole family who posed with us all for a picture,” said Derek.

“We are delighted for this fundraising event to make a full fit-out of the Ageing Well Centre in the heart of Clondalkin.”

Crew member Graham Brown is the only one who has cycled every year since it started in 2009 but new cyclists of all abilities are always welcome to join the fun.

The Laurels Crew also organise an annual Santa Cycle in December, from Phoenix Park to the Laurels.