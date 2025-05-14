Some objections to Mosque plans

FURTHER submissions have been lodged in relation to proposals for a mosque at Hills Industrial Estate in Lucan.

It has led to objections as the proposal is located in a zoning area that excludes ‘places of worship’.

The Hills estate site is located beside Lucan bridge and village.

A number of submissions raise concerns about the impact on traffic at an extremely busy area, noise and disturbance and impact on local infrastructure.

A submission by one resident says the “introduction of a prayer centre will be likely to attract a significant number of visitors at specific times.”

Another submission notes that Daare Arqam Trust has been advertising on their website that the Hills Industrial Estate unit is “now a community centre and as of December 27, 2023.”

“This raises significant concerns about the unauthorised use and refurbishment of the property without proper planning approval. Local residents are concerned that the current property is already operating as a mosque. A similar precedent was set by Daare Arqam Trust at 1 Liffey Road,” said the submission.

TD Paul Gogarty (Ind) in his submission says he does “not see an issue with a combined community building and mosque at this location in principle.”

Deputy Gogarty said he receives complaints on a regular basis “about houses being used as places of worship of multiple denominations, leading to large numbers of vehicles being parked adjacent, often in a haphazard and irresponsible way.”

“Housing estates are not suitable for such purposes, which is why proper, adequate places of worship need to be approved,” said Gogarty.

In a submission, Cllr Joanna Tuffy (Lab) said: “Lucan has expanded greatly in recent decades and its population has become more diverse and there are now multiple faiths practiced by its residents, including the Muslim faith.

‘Lucan has a significant Muslim population who are valued members of our community.”

Tuffy says prior zoning allowed a Baptist church on the site, but there is now a “great absence” of new places of worship and establishing new places of worship has “proved very difficult.”

“It is my belief that this application has been made to meet a genuine and pressing need in our community,” said Cllr Tuffy.

Daare Arqam Trust, formerly known as Lucan Islamic Centre, list their first premises for a place of worship at Liffey Valley Park in 2003.

Cllr Linda de Courcy (Ind Ire) has asked South Dublin County Council why their planners have met with the applicant twice when they are already in breach of planning for the Liffey Road mosque.

“It remains operating since 2009. SDCC is dragging its heels – its not good enough,” said de Courcy.

“If I was a shop and was in breach of planning, and then I wanted to build another shop, I wouldn’t expect council planners to meet with me to facilitate the plans.

‘It is very concerning. This is a serious breach of planning laws and should be taken into account.”

SDCC say they will not comment on the assessment of individual applications.

A decision is due on the planning application by May 15, 2025.