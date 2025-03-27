Belgard Retail Park set to be put on market in coming weeks
BELGARD Retail Park in Tallaght is among a few prime sites being readied for sale in the coming weeks.
The Parks Collective, which comprises Belgard Retail Park, the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda and Poppyfield Retail Park in Clonmel, was bought by developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group for €78m in 2021.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Logistics firm recogonised with AWS Horizon AwardBusiness
ATC Logistics has won the 2025 AWS Ireland Horizon Award in recognition of the company’s outstanding contribution to employment, international service expansion,...
Coaching people has given me confidence to try new thingsBusiness
A BACKGROUND in chemical engineering and management consulting helped to forge the right ingredients for a local entrepreneur to establish a career...
Lidl delighted to appoint Ryan as Chief Customer officerBusiness
LIDL has announced the appointment of Ivan Ryan to the role of Chief Customer Officer for Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland.Lidl...
Upgrade refurbishments completed at stadium include modern facilitiesBusiness
UPGRADE works were recently completed at Tallaght Stadium to modernise dressing rooms and facilities for coaches and referees to meet UEFA Category...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.