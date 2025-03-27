Search
Belgard Retail Park set to be put on market in coming weeks
The Belgard Retail Park

Maurice GarveyMarch 27, 2025 4:10 pm

BELGARD Retail Park in Tallaght is among a few prime sites being readied for sale in the coming weeks.

The Parks Collective, which comprises Belgard Retail Park, the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda and Poppyfield Retail Park in Clonmel, was bought by developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group for €78m in 2021.

