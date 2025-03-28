Council unable to ‘identity the originator of the material’
South Dublin County Council weren’t able to “identify the originator of the material” while investigating the rise of illegal dumping in an estate.
Last week, The Echo reported on a resident of Swiftbrook Close, Tallaght, who was seen burning plastic rubbish in his garden, creating concerns to neighbours.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Driver’s careless driving caused ‘life changing injuries’Tallaght
A man has been fined and disqualified from driving for two years for careless driving which caused “life-changing” injuries to a motorcyclist...
‘Financial strain’ cited as a growing source of anxietyTallaght
Mental wellbeing is one of the main health concerns in Tallaght according to a report, with 70pc of the residents surveyed experiencing...
28 countries represented at St Mark’s Culture DayTallaght
Culture Day at St Mark’s Community School, Tallaght, is the students’ “favourite day of the year,” according to teacher Rebecca Morrin.In its...
Twelve people celebrate quitting cigarettes after doing programmeTallaght
Twelve people celebrated quitting cigarettes after attending an eight-week programme at the Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre.Participants could avail of two types of...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.