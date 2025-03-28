Search
Council unable to ‘identity the originator of the material’
Rubbish dumped in Swiftbrook in Tallaght

Alessia MicalizziMarch 28, 2025 9:45 am

South Dublin County Council weren’t able to “identify the originator of the material” while investigating the rise of illegal dumping in an estate.

Last week, The Echo reported on a resident of Swiftbrook Close, Tallaght, who was seen burning plastic rubbish in his garden, creating concerns to neighbours.

