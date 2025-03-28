Gaelscoil raise €5k for pupil Archie’s life-saving treatment

Pupils from Scoil Chaitlín Maude who took part in the concert for pupil Archie

A Gaelscoil was “delighted” to raise €5,000 for a pupil’s life saving treatment as they held a concert for Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Principal of Scoil Chaitlín Maude in Kiltalown, Tallaght, Fiona O Fiaich said the whole school community was “so upset” when they found out their first-class pupil, Archie Ennis, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in December.

“There were tears. But then we turned into action mode and started thinking how we can be of any help.”

While Archie’s muscles are being weakened by the disease, and it’s harder for him to walk and stand, he is still attending school everyday with the help of SNAs and support staff.

His story is slowly touching every community group in Tallaght and parents Una and Kenneth have raised over €600,000 on a target of €3.2 million to cover the cost of a special gene therapy treatment in the United States.

“Everybody knows about Archie and everybody is doing their bit to help. As a school community, we put our heads together with teachers, staff, and parents to see what we could do,” said Fiona.

“Being an Irish school, we decided to combine the fundraiser with Seachtain na Gaeilge.”

On Wednesday, March 12, roughly all the 300 pupils of Scoil Chaitlín Maude took part in the school’s Seachtain na Gaeilge concert that had a donations book for Archie at the entrance while two raffles were held in between performances.

“There were two separate concerts, by Junior and Senior classes, who sang traditional Irish songs and then more modern, pop songs in Irish.

“We had Irish dancers and our choir perform too.

“It was great craic and we were blown away with people’s generosity.”

According to Fiona, about 600 people were present, with “loads of grannies and grandads” being there.

Among the raffle prizes, some of them being donated by local businesses, were general vouchers, zoo passes, concert and comedy tickets, and beauty treatments.

“I know Archie’s parents really appreciated this. We are so proud of our community for coming out and supporting them.”

Scoil Chaitlín Maude will now “sit back and see what else they can do,” for Archie.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe HERE.