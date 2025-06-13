Bernie celebrates working 30 years in McDonald’s

Tallaght woman Bernie Fay (51) is praised as “amazing” as she celebrated 30 years working in McDonald’s at The Square Shopping Centre.

“Bernie is extraordinary, and her personality has inspired me,” said Leona Mc Mahon of St Michael’s House in Templeogue, a charity supporting people with disabilities in their communities.

Bernie, who has Down Syndrome, started working in the Square McDonald’s at 21 years old and has been a “proud” member of staff ever since.

She is originally from Avonmore, Tallaght, where she currently lives with her beloved sister Anne.

“St Michael’s supported her, but she got the job herself,” said Leona, Bernie’s keyworker and friend.

“At 51 years old, she wants to continue working there. She loves the restaurant environment and her colleagues.

“She is very caring as she always thinks of people, how they feel and what they need.

“She’s also very funny and makes everyone have a laugh every day.”

On Thursday, May 29, the restaurant threw a big party for Bernie who was joined by colleagues, friends and family members.

Everyone, including Leona and other members of St Michael’s House, attended to celebrate her big achievement 30 years on.

